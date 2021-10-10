Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and her husband test positive for COVID-19

article

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said she and her husband, David, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Parker said they tested positive Sunday, and she only has mild symptoms.

She added that she is fully vaccinated after getting the Pfizer vaccine in April.

Parker is isolating at home and will work remotely, in line with the city’s COVID-19 protocols.

"We are both in good spirits and appreciate everyone’s prayers for a quick recovery," she said in her statement.

MORE: Fort Worth Coverage