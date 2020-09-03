Fort Worth mayor gets flu shot, encourages others to do the same

article

With COVID-19 cases declining in many parts of North Texas, the attention has turned to the flu season.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price got her flu shot Thursday morning as part of a public health awareness campaign.

The Tarrant County Health Department has warned about a bad flu season coupled with the coronavirus could put new strain on hospital resources.

“We don’t want a twin pandemic so make sure you get your flu shot,” Mayor Price said.

Between October of last year and April, the CDC estimates anywhere from half a million to 740,000 people ended up in hospitals because of flu complications.