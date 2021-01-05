Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price will not seek 6th term

article

Fort Worth’s longest-serving mayor will not run for re-election.

Mayor Betsy Price on Tuesday announced she is not seeking a sixth two-year term.

The 71-year-old and has served in the post for the past 10 years.

Price said the city of Fort Worth has grown from about 700,000 residents when she was first elected in 2011 to now more than 900,000.

"Fort Worth is now a modern, innovative, internationally renowned city and we did it while we still stayed to Fort Worth's roots. Not always easy but Fort Worth is a city of great characters and I always say it's great characters made up of many wonderful characters -- the fabric of the city," she said. "I'm proud of what we've accomplished together."

When asked if she's interested in seeking other political offices, Price said she doesn't know what her future holds. But she isn't ruling out anything.

Advertisement

Price said she's still passionate about the city and wants to be involved but will take some time to be with her family.

Filing to run in the May election opens up next week. Price's announcement leaves the field of potential candidates wide open.