Teens accused of robbing Fort Worth jewelry store with hammers arrested

Two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old were arrested in connection to a jewelry store robbery in Fort Worth.

The robbery happened at the Helzberg Jewelers Tanger Outlet Mall on October 27, 2024.

One of the suspects pretended to be a shopper before leaving the store.

He then came back with the other suspects and used hammers to smash display cases before running off with more than $10,000 worth of jewelry.

Jamairous Williams, 17, Chase Greene, 17, and a 16-year-old were arrested.

Williams and Greene are charged with robbery, a second-degree felony. The 16-year-old's name will not be released due to their age.

Fort Worth Police say surveillance video helped lead to the suspects' arrest.

Detectives believe the suspects may be connected to other thefts.