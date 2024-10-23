Fort Worth ISD's interim superintendent shares plan to improve student learning

The Brief Fort Worth ISD says 42% of all 3rd - 8th grade students are behind in reading and 48% are behind in math. About ¾ of all students in the district could perform below grade level on the spring STAAR test. Interim Superintendent Karen Molinar wants to focus on student behavior and using data to identify underperforming students to help close the learning gaps.



The Fort Worth Independent School District’s newest leader plans to improve student academic performance.

Interim Superintendent Karen Molinar told school board members that if something doesn’t change, nearly three-quarters of all students will perform below grade level on the upcoming STAAR exam in the spring, meaning many are behind in reading and math.

One of the plans moving forward is a strategy for student behavior, which focuses on student messaging instead of communications strictly from the district.

"Student behavior is not just behavior. It’s also engagement. How do we engage those students? How do they feel? I’m proud to be, you know, part of Carroll Peak. I’m proud to be a Rolling Hills Bobcat," Molinar said. "They have to be proud of where they go and be a part of that campus," Molinar said.

The interim superintendent said the district will use student achievement data to identify and help underperforming students.

About 42% of students in grades three through eight are not meeting reading grade-level expectations and 48% are behind in math.

Those are some of the gaps she hopes to close with the help of the administration and the community.

"We have a principal committee group formed. We’ve already asked teachers to also submit. And then more importantly, our parents and our students need to be involved. We cannot create a system that does not listen to what our students need, how they feel supported, as well as our teachers. This isn’t something we can do at central office," Molinar said.

Some of the other initiatives include resources for all teachers and sending central office staff to work directly with students who need extra help.