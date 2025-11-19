Expand / Collapse search

Fort Worth ISD will appeal state takeover

Published  November 19, 2025 6:06pm CST
Fort Worth ISD
Fort Worth ISD's board of trustees has officially decided to appeal a takeover by the Texas Education Agency.

The Brief

    • Fort Worth ISD will officially challenge a state takeover order.
    • The Texas Education Commissioner ordered the takeover in October due to one school's five consecutive years of failing grades.
    • An administrative law judge now has 30 days after the appeal is filed to decide if the state had sufficient evidence for the decision.

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Independent School District is appealing a state takeover following a 7 to 1 school board vote.

The takeover, announced in October, was prompted by a now-closed school that received a failing grade for five consecutive years.

Fort Worth ISD State Takeover

What's new:

Fort Worth ISD’s board of trustees met on Tuesday night to discuss the takeover in executive session. Afterward, they voted 7 to 1 in favor of an appeal.

The district will now file an official appeal of Commissioner Mike Morath’s decision to turn over the district’s operations to a board of managers and a newly appointed superintendent. 

The goal of the state takeover is to improve Fort Worth ISD’s overall poor academic performance. 

What's next:

The board’s vote allows an administrative law judge to decide whether the commissioner had enough evidence to justify his decision.

Once the appeal is filed, the judge has 30 days to issue a ruling.

The Source: FOX 4's Dionne Anglin gathered information for this story from Tuesday's Fort Worth ISD board of trustees meeting.

