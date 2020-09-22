Fort Worth ISD trustees reconsider extending online learning; mayor criticizes board president

The Fort Worth Independent School District is talking about extending online learning beyond its planned end.

On Tuesday, the school board will discuss and possibly vote on a plan to extend online learning through the end of October.

Just last week the board voted 5 to 4 to give parents the option of starting in-person learning on Oct. 5.

Now members are reconsidering. The new plan would extend virtual learning by four weeks and then gradually introduce in-person learning, staggered throughout the campuses.

Mayor Betsy Price wants the board to stick with the original plan. She held a discussion on Facebook with doctors from Cook Children’s Health Care System.

“I have strong feelings about that. I believe the kids need to be in school. It must be done safely for students and teachers. Adults need to be adults and make a decision that’s good for our kids,” she said.

“When kids go back to school, somebody is going to get COVID and we can’t shut everything down the first time it happens,” said Dr. Mark Mazade, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Cook Children’s.

“The masks are probably going to be huge and instrumental in ending the pandemic over time,” added Dr. Mary Whitworth, another pediatric infectious disease specialist at Cook Children’s.

During the discussion, Mayor Price also called out school board president Jacinto Ramos Jr. for attending the Cowboys game with his son after voting against in-person learning.

A photo of Ramos at the game was shared online and has been receiving backlash on social media.

The board’s virtual meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Public comments will be read during the meeting but they need to be submitted ahead of time.