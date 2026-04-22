Fort Worth ISD teacher pay raises approved for next school year

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The Brief Fort Worth ISD approved a 5% pay raise for all classroom teachers at non-ELEVATE schools starting next academic year. Teachers at ELEVATE campuses, designated as needing the most improvement, will also receive specialized compensation boosts. The decision follows a state takeover of the district, which also includes a "reduction in force" and several planned campus closures.



Teachers in the Fort Worth Independent School District are getting a pay raise next year.

What we know:

The district said the 5% pay hike for the will apply to every teacher who works in a classroom at non-ELEVATE schools.

ELEVATE schools, which the district has designated as "needing the most improvement," will also offer compensation boosts for teachers.

What they're saying:

"This is a statement of values," said Superintendent Peter Licata. "If we are serious about becoming the best district in Texas, then we must be serious about investing in the people who make student success possible every single day. Our classroom teachers deserve to be recognized, supported, and paid in a way that reflects the importance of their work."

"Fort Worth ISD’s leadership is moving swiftly to support our teachers, who are already doing incredible work, and to recruit more of the best and brightest educators in the U.S. to our city," said Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker. "I’m thrilled to see their urgency and ingenuity at work. Every one of our children, regardless of their zip code, deserves top teachers in their classrooms, and I’m looking forward to seeing the talent Fort Worth recruits as a result of this campaign."

The backstory:

The decision comes shortly after a state-appointed board of managers took control of the district. The new board also approved a reduction in force as part of a series of changes.

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The approved reduction in force also includes the closure of several campuses the previous school board voted to close.

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