Feds dismantle '007 Bonton Bloods' drug ring in Dallas, seizing 25+ firearms, 27 pounds of meth
DALLAS - Four alleged members of a Dallas street gang have been charged in federal court following a major investigation that uncovered large quantities of methamphetamine, cash, and firearms equipped with "machine gun" conversion devices, authorities announced.
Meth trafficking conspiracy
What we know:
Ventrous Deshun James, Joseph Lewis Morgan, Dionyuta Henry, and David Beaty were charged via criminal complaint on April 14 with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, the arrests stem from a joint investigation launched in October 2025 into the "007 Bonton Bloods" criminal street gang. During a series of raids on multiple residences in Seagoville, agents seized approximately 22.7 pounds of methamphetamine, 4.6 pounds of methamphetamine tablets, and 1.6 pounds of cocaine.
Photos of drugs and currency seized during the residential searches
In addition to the narcotics, law enforcement recovered 77.9 pounds of marijuana and more than $61,000 in cash.
The investigation also revealed a cache of high-powered weaponry. Agents seized more than 25 firearms, including three pistols equipped with "switches," illegal conversion devices that allow semi-automatic firearms to function as fully automatic machine guns. Additional switches, magazines, and ammunition were also recovered.
What's next:
If convicted, each of the four men faces a maximum of 40 years in federal prison. They remain in custody pending further court proceedings.
The case was investigated by the Dallas Police Department’s Special Investigation Division and Gang Unit, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the FBI Safe Streets Violent Gang Task Force.
The Source: Information in this article is from the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Texas.