Feds dismantle '007 Bonton Bloods' drug ring in Dallas, seizing 25+ firearms, 27 pounds of meth

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The Brief Four alleged gang members face federal charges following a major investigation into the "007 Bonton Bloods" street gang in Dallas. Authorities seized a massive haul of methamphetamine, cocaine, and over 25 firearms, including three pistols modified with illegal "machine gun" switches. The suspects face up to 40 years in prison if convicted and are currently being held in custody pending further court proceedings.



Four alleged members of a Dallas street gang have been charged in federal court following a major investigation that uncovered large quantities of methamphetamine, cash, and firearms equipped with "machine gun" conversion devices, authorities announced.

Meth trafficking conspiracy

What we know:

Ventrous Deshun James, Joseph Lewis Morgan, Dionyuta Henry, and David Beaty were charged via criminal complaint on April 14 with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, the arrests stem from a joint investigation launched in October 2025 into the "007 Bonton Bloods" criminal street gang. During a series of raids on multiple residences in Seagoville, agents seized approximately 22.7 pounds of methamphetamine, 4.6 pounds of methamphetamine tablets, and 1.6 pounds of cocaine.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Photos of drugs and currency seized during the residential searches

In addition to the narcotics, law enforcement recovered 77.9 pounds of marijuana and more than $61,000 in cash.

The investigation also revealed a cache of high-powered weaponry. Agents seized more than 25 firearms, including three pistols equipped with "switches," illegal conversion devices that allow semi-automatic firearms to function as fully automatic machine guns. Additional switches, magazines, and ammunition were also recovered.

What's next:

If convicted, each of the four men faces a maximum of 40 years in federal prison. They remain in custody pending further court proceedings.

The case was investigated by the Dallas Police Department’s Special Investigation Division and Gang Unit, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the FBI Safe Streets Violent Gang Task Force.