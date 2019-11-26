Fort Worth ISD teacher fired over anti-illegal immigrant tweets wins TEA appeal

article

A Fort Worth teacher who was fired for an anti-illegal immigrant online rant may get her job back – but it’s a longshot.

Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath on Monday agreed with a hearing examiner that the firing was improper.

Georgia Clark taught English at Carter Riverside High School and complained, in what she thought was a private tweet to President Trump, about her school being overrun by illegal immigrants. One of the tweets asked Trump for help to remove “illegals from Fort Worth.”

The education commissioner told the district that the teacher did not give up her free speech rights. He told the district to give her back pay and benefits and rehire her or give her one year's pay.

Fort Worth ISD can appeal the decision.