Fort Worth ISD parents protest plans for online learning

Some Fort Worth families protested at the school district’s headquarters on what would have been the first day of school. They are upset about online learning.

Around 50 or so people with a group called Back to School Back to Safety gathered Monday morning to rally for a choice for every family – either in-person or virtual learning.

Some parents and even some children help up posters with phrases like “School is my safe place,” or “Choice and safety can go together.”

Students were supposed to return to school Monday in the Fort Worth Independent School District but their first day was pushed back until after Labor Day because of the coronavirus.

Fort Worth ISD also has yet to release a date for the start of in-person learning.

Protest organizers said the district needs to begin preparing the schools by setting up desks with social distancing in mind, as well as providing PPE and other equipment that would make it safe for students to return.

They argue students are safer at school than at home and suggest staying at home leads to a greater chance of psychological problems. They also believe most teachers are on board with returning as well.

Back to School Back to Safety began in early July with parents who felt the district wasn’t addressing their concerns. Monday was their first attempt at going public.

Clint Bond, a spokesman for Fort Worth ISD, said virtual learning begins on Sept. 8 and the school board will re-evaluate that method before Oct. 5.

Bond said the district wants to bring kids back into the classrooms but wants to do it in a way that won’t result in shutting down again.