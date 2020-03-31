Fort Worth ISD discusses next steps for students during COVID-19 crisis

Fort Worth ISD recently gave its superintendent more power to make quick decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With school now closed until at least May 4, Fort Worth ISD continues to reach out to families to prepare them for the next phase. It’s still up in the air what comes next for students after that date.

The Fort Worth ISD School Board granted Superintendent Kent Scribner additional authorities on Tuesday in light of the current crisis.

Scribner can now make decisions and alter policies about employee pay, the school calendar, absences, and graduation requirement. The virtual meeting Tuesday was a first in district history with board members logging on from home.

Last week, Fort Worth ISD announced that schools would be closed indefinitely. Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday mandated that all Texas schools remain closed until May 4. The school board did not address the issue at Tuesday’s meeting.

Scribner released a video update explaining how students will continue their studies with the launch of Learning at Home.

“Think of this week, the week of March 30, to prepare yourselves for something unprecedented in Fort Worth ISD history.”

Students are asked to check in with the district to make sure they have internet access and the right technology by April 6.

The district has asked teachers to connect with their students, set up office hours to talk with parents and send out at least one assignment to their students by the end of the week.

“We are entering new territory together,” Scribner said. “And we will learn together as we transition to online teaching and learning for the duration of the school closure.”

The district already agreed to pay all employees including part-time staff while schools are closed. It has recruited some of its teaching staff during the break to retrofit laptops for students who may not have access.