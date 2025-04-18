Multiple motorcycles crash, catch fire on I-35W in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Emergency crews are responding to reports of a major accident involving multiple motorcycles on Interstate 35W in Fort Worth.
What we know:
The Fort Worth Fire Department confirmed there was a crash before 9 p.m. Friday on the southbound I-35W toll road near Heritage Trace Parkway involving 15 or more motorcycles.
Several of the motorcycles caught on fire.
Courtesy: Peter Mathews, Fort Worth FD
At least 17 people were injured, with 10 taken to the hospital for serious and life-threatening injuries.
The southbound toll lanes of I-35W are reportedly shut down in that area.
What we don't know:
There’s no word yet on the cause of the crash.
FOX 4 News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information about what happened and exactly how many people were involved.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Fort Worth Fire Department.