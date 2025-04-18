Expand / Collapse search

Multiple motorcycles crash, catch fire on I-35W in Fort Worth

Published  April 18, 2025 9:36pm CDT
Fort Worth
VIDEO: Fiery Fort Worth motorcycle crash on I-35W

A viewer shared video of the aftermath of a fiery crash on southbound I-35W in Fort Worth on Friday night. The Fort Worth Fire Department confirmed multiple motorcycles were involved.

The Brief

    • A fiery crash on southbound I-35W in Fort Worth on Friday night reportedly involved multiple motorcycles.
    • At least 16 people were injured.
    • Some of the victims have serious or life-threatening injuries.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Emergency crews are responding to reports of a major accident involving multiple motorcycles on Interstate 35W in Fort Worth.

What we know:

The Fort Worth Fire Department confirmed there was a crash before 9 p.m. Friday on the southbound I-35W toll road near Heritage Trace Parkway involving 15 or more motorcycles.

Several of the motorcycles caught on fire.

Courtesy: Peter Mathews, Fort Worth FD

At least 17 people were injured, with 10 taken to the hospital for serious and life-threatening injuries.

The southbound toll lanes of I-35W are reportedly shut down in that area.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on the cause of the crash.

FOX 4 News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information about what happened and exactly how many people were involved.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Fort Worth Fire Department.

