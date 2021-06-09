Fort Worth housing community to be named after Opal Lee

article

A Fort Worth public housing community will be named after Juneteenth advocate Opal Lee.

Construction on ‘The Opal’ will start in the fall.

Half of the 339 units will be offered at the market rate. The other half will be available to those who earn 80% or less of the area median income, which right now is about $45,000 a year.

Fort Worth Housing Solutions hopes to open the doors in 2023.

