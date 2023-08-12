Fire at home under construction leads to three other house fires in Fort Worth neighborhood

article

High winds led to a chain of house fires in a Fort Worth neighborhood Friday night.

It started at about 11:30 p.m., when firefighters responded to a home that was under construction that was fully engulfed in the 700 block of Edgefield Road. There were also two dumpsters, full of trash and wood, fully engulfed in the yard.

Responding fire crews determined that house was a total loss and found that an occupied home next door had already started to catch fire.

Another neighboring home caught fire.

Embers sparked other fires, including one at a third home down the street.

Officials said it took about an hour to get everything under control.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said no one was injured, but one pet was lost.