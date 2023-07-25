Expand / Collapse search

Fort Worth house fire kills 1 person, 1 dog

By
Published 
Fort Worth
FOX 4
article

FORT WORTH, Texas - One person is dead, and another is injured after a house fire in northeast Fort Worth.

The fire broke out at a one-story home on Wayne Street just after 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters pulled a man and a woman believed to be in their 60s out of the burning house.

Featured

Plano church 'firebombed' before Sunday services
article

Plano church 'firebombed' before Sunday services

Plano arson investigators are trying to determine who intentionally started a fire at a church in the overnight hours over the weekend.

They were both taken to the hospital in critical condition. One did not survive.

The couple also had three dogs. Only two escaped the fire.

Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.