Fort Worth house fire kills 1 person, 1 dog

One person is dead, and another is injured after a house fire in northeast Fort Worth.

The fire broke out at a one-story home on Wayne Street just after 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters pulled a man and a woman believed to be in their 60s out of the burning house.

They were both taken to the hospital in critical condition. One did not survive.

The couple also had three dogs. Only two escaped the fire.

Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.