Woman, 2 dogs killed in Fort Worth house fire

The Brief A woman and her two dogs died in a house fire on the west side of Fort Worth early Wednesday morning; an elderly couple reportedly lived at the home. A man found outside the burning home was airlifted to a hospital burn unit and remains in critical condition. The identities of the deceased woman and the injured man have not been released, and the cause of the fatal fire remains under investigation.



A woman and her two dogs died in a house fire on the west side of Fort Worth early Wednesday morning, officials said.

The fire, which broke out on Lifford Place near Western Hills High School, was reported to Fort Worth officials around 4 a.m.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Fort Worth house fire

What we know:

Fire crews arrived about four minutes after the initial calls and found a man outside the home calling for help. The man was airlifted to a local burn unit and remains in critical condition, according to hospital records. The woman and the two dogs did not survive.

Fire officials told a FOX 4 affiliate that an elderly couple lived at the home.

Firefighters are working to ensure all hot spots are extinguished before investigators can begin determining the fire’s cause. The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The identities of the woman and the injured man have not been released by the Medical Examiner’s Office or other authorities. It is unclear if the deceased woman is the wife of the hospitalized man, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.