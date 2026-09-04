Fort Worth hotel security guard shot, police search for gunman

The Brief A security guard was shot and injured after confronting a suspected car burglar at Fort Worth's Crescent Hotel. Police describe the gunman as a Hispanic male with long, floppy hair, wearing a dark hoodie and blue jeans. The shooter remains at large, and authorities are urging anyone with information or video leads to contact Fort Worth police.



Fort Worth police are searching for the man who shot an injured a hotel security guard earlier this week. They’re hoping video of the suspect will lead to tips.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Thursday outside the Crescent Hotel on Camp Bowie Boulevard in the city’s Cultural District.

Police said security guards saw a man in the parking garage checking to see if cars were unlocked.

The guards approached him and asked him to leave. Police said he started walking to the exit but then pulled out a gun and fired several times toward the two hotel security guards.

One guard was hit in the arm. He’s expected to be okay.

The gunman reportedly ran eastbound away from the garage.

What you can do:

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with "long floppy hair." He was wearing a dark hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone who knows anything or can identify the man is urged to call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4025.