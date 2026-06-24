Fort Worth homicide: Father charged with Feb. murder of 9-year-old child

The Brief Fort Worth Police have arrested 35-year-old Marquise Anderson and charged him with capital murder in connection to a 9-year-old girl's death in Feb. 2026. The child was found unconscious and died at a local hospital. Police found extensive bruising across the child's body. An arrest affidavit for Anderson states he told police he struck the child, his biological offspring, multiple times with a belt before she collapsed.



A Fort Worth man faces a capital murder charge after police arrested him in connection to the death of his 9-year-old daughter this past February.

Fort Worth child death arrest

Marquise Anderson, 35

What we know:

Police arrested 35-year-old Marquise Anderson on June 24 in connection to the Feb. 8 death of his 9-year-old daughter.

The incident occurred at around 3:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of Daniel Street. Police found the victim lying in the floor of the residence unconscious, with CPR being performed on her.

She was later taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Dig deeper:

Police found extensive bruising across the child's body upon arrival at the hospital.

An arrest affidavit states that Anderson told police he hit the victim with a belt multiple times on her legs and back to physically discipline her.

Anderson told police the child, his biological offspring, regularly stayed with him and his girlfriend on weekends.

The affidavit says the child became ill while Anderson was bathing her after she wet the bed multiple times and struck her because the child smirked at him, and he believed the discipline was not effective.

The child's biological mother told police she had no significant medical issues before her death.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office determined the child's cause of death to be homicide from blunt force injuries.