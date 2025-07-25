Fort Worth homeowner shoots alleged robber in home invasion

The Brief A Fort Worth homeowner shot an alleged robber during a home invasion early Friday morning, suffering minor injuries in the process. Police believe the wounded man was one of three armed, masked suspects who broke into the home, with the other two remaining at large. The injured suspect was found one block away and is in critical condition.



A Fort Worth homeowner shot a suspect who police believe was attempting to rob his home early Friday morning. Two other armed men in ski masks are believed to still be at large.

What we know:

Officers responded to a home invasion call in the 1400 block of East Maddox Avenue just before 3:15 a.m. Friday. The caller told dispatchers that several men, wearing ski masks and carrying guns, had broken into his house, according to Fort Worth police.

The homeowner used a gun in self-defense, and the suspects returned fire. The resident then escaped the house through a window and called 911.

The suspects subsequently fled the home and ran from the scene. The homeowner suffered non-life-threatening minor injuries from cutting his leg on glass while fleeing the house.

Man Shot in Home Robbery

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Myrtle St. Home Invasion

When police arrived, another man called 911 shortly after from just one block away, in the 1400 block of East Myrtle Street, reporting he had been shot and needed assistance. First responders transported that man to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

What they're saying:

"I heard all this shooting… Boom, boom, boom, boom," a neighbor told FOX 4 reporters at the scene. "The guy ran and jumped in a white truck… then I heard him after saying ‘help, help, help!’"

The backstory:

Investigators believe the man shot one block away was one of the robbery suspects. Police said they believe the homeowner shot the suspect during the robbery as the homeowner was escaping the house. They believe two other suspects assisted in the robbery but then fled the scene without the third suspect. Those two men are not in police custody at this time.

Gun violence detectives are investigating this case.

What we don't know:

The identities of the homeowner and suspects have not been released at this time.