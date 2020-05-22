Fort Worth Herd Experience opening with social distancing practices in place

An iconic attraction is returning to North Texas with a new look and new social distancing rules in place.

The Fort Worth Herd Experience is beginning on Saturday.

Only 20 people at a time can be part of experience, which provides an overview of the history of cattle drives.

Mayor Betsy Price hopes this helps draw people to the city, as more businesses begin reopening.

She said a day at the Stockyards is a great way for families to get out of the house safely.

“With the exception of a couple major places, we’ve got that curb moving down,” she said. “Our hospital systems are not overwhelmed, so as long as people do responsibly, I think we will be OK.”

Starting next week, the Herd Experience and will take place every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

People have to get tickets in advance, but they are free.

Click here for more information.