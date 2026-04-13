Shooting at Fort Worth gender reveal party leaves 5 injured

The Brief A shooting at a Fort Worth gender reveal party left five people injured and a suspect in custody. 22-year-old Jose Manuel Garcia reportedly brandished a gun at the party, and fired it into the crowd after a verbal argument with another attendee. Garcia was later arrested and charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.



A Fort Worth gender reveal party turned violent on Saturday when an attendee fired his gun following a verbal argument, leaving five people injured.

Shooting at gender reveal party

What we know:

An arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 4 shows that 22-year-old Jose Manuel Garcia attended a gender reveal party in the 5200 block of Shackleford Street in Fort Worth on Saturday afternoon.

Garcia was seen by party attendees continually displayed a handgun on his waistband throughout the evening. Garcia reportedly threatened to shoot another attendee, at which point he was escorted away from the party.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Shackleford Street shooting

A verbal argument ensued with Garcia pointing his gun at the victim who escorted him out. The victim reached for his handgun out of fear for his own safety, and an exchange of gunfire occurred.

Police said five victims were injured in the gunfire. The affidavit states Garcia left the scene before police arrived and later arrived at the hospital in his own vehicle.

Jose Manuel Garcia

Several victims, all of whom are adults, were transported to local hospitals. One was treated for a gunshot wound to the head.

Garcia later arrived at the hospital via private vehicle and was later arrested by Fort Worth Police. He is facing five charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

What we don't know:

The victim who Garcia initially pointed his gun towards said he did not know who fired their weapon first.

Fort Worth PD has not said if any of the bullets fired by the victim hit any of the other victims.

What they're saying:

FOX 4's Steven Dial spoke with Daniel Segura, a Fort Worth Police Department Public Information Officer, about the shooting.

"Violence is not going to stop anything. Five people were injured," Segura said. "Yes, this could have been more tragic. Especially with kids involved and family members."

Segura said the party guests did the right thing by attempting to remove Garcia from the party.

"We know a lot of people in Texas own weapons. We want them to be responsible gun owners," Segura continued.