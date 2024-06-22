Expand / Collapse search

Fort Worth shooting: Man critically injured in shooting, no arrests made

Published  June 22, 2024 8:03pm CDT
Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police were called to the scene of a shooting on Saturday evening.

Officers were called to Flamingo Road, near Miller Avenue, just before 4:45 p.m.

First responders found a man who had been shot and critically injured.

Police say he was taken to the hospital and his condition is currently unknown.

Fort Worth PD says no suspects are in custody and the Fort Worth Police Gun Violence Unit is investigating.
 