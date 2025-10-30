Woman arrested for arson fire that injured 2 Fort Worth firefighters

The Brief A homeless woman was arrested and charged with arson for a September fire that injured two Fort Worth firefighters. Investigators used video and evidence of an open-flame device to link 34-year-old Shawndreika Thomas to the fire. The motive for the arson is currently unknown.



The Fort Worth Fire Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in a house fire that injured two of its officers.

Fort Worth Arson Arrest

Shawndreika Thomas

What's new:

Investigators determined that the fire on Williams Street which injured two Fort Worth firefighters on Sept. 3 was intentionally set.

Police arrested Shawndreika Thomas, a 34-year-old homeless woman, on Wednesday.

Officials said they found video showing Thomas inside the house around the time of the fire. They also found evidence that she used an open-flame device like a cigarette lighter to set the fire.

Related article

However, the motive for the arson is still unknown. The officials said Thomas would not cooperate with investigators who tried to interview her.

Thomas is now charged with arson of a habitation with bodily injury.

If convicted, she could face 99 years in prison for the felony charges.

What they're saying:

"This development brings us one step closer to justice for our angel firefighters and the community affected by this deliberate act. The safety of our firefighters and our residents is our highest priority, and we take crimes that endangered both with the utmost seriousness," said Fort Worth Interim Fire Chief Ray Hill said.

"Our department is extremely proud of the dedication, persistence, and exceptional work of our investigators. Their efforts led to the arrest of an individual responsible for this fire which could have taken lives. We're thankful our injured firefighters are recovering and their justice is being pursued," added Captain Wayne May with the fire department’s arson division.

Fort Worth Firefighters Injured

The backstory:

The fire on Sept. 3 injured two Fort Worth firefighters – Lt. Troy Gallagher and firefighter Caleb Halverson.

Halverson became trapped when a garage roof collapsed on him. Fellow firefighters pulled him out of the burning debris.

Lt. Gallagher suffered smoke inhalation and minor injuries. He was treated and later released from the hospital.

Related article

Halverson spent 34 days in the hospital and underwent several surgeries for ligament tears and burn injuries.

Although he’s now home recovering, he is reportedly still in a lot of pain and will need several additional surgeries as his injuries heal.