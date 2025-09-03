2 Fort Worth firefighters injured battling multi-alarm fire in Historic Southside neighborhood

article

The Brief Fort Worth firefighters are on the scene of a multi-alarm fire in the Historic Southside neighborhood. The fire was reported around 11 a.m. at a location in the 200 block of S. Williams Street. Two firefighters have been injured, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.



Fort Worth firefighters battled a multi-alarm fire in the Historic Southside neighborhood in Fort Worth on Wednesday.

Fort Worth Fire

What we know:

The fire was reported just before 11 a.m. in the 200 block of S. Williams Street.

Fire officials say two firefighters have been injured, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Fire at 200 S Williams St in Fort Worth.

According to Fort Worth Fire, firefighters arrived at the home at 10:56 a.m. At 10:58 a.m., the garage collapsed, and a firefighter was trapped in the rubble. He was extracted by 11 a.m. and flown to the hospital.

A second firefighter was driven to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Around 12:30 p.m., officials say the fire was under control.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if there was anyone in the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

This is a developing story.