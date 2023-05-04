Fort Worth Firefighter hurt while battling vacant church fire

Firefighters in Fort Worth battled an overnight fire at a vacant building that was last used as a church.

The fire started around 2 a.m. near Lancaster Avenue and Loop 820 on the city’s east side.

An abandoned home next to the building also caught fire.

Firefighters got two people who were inside out safely.

One firefighter was hospitalized with a leg injury caused by part of the building’s wall falling on him.

It’s not clear what started the fire.

Firefighters are still working to put out all the hot spots in the area.