Fort Worth firefighter hurt battling fire at recycling facility

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Brief A firefighter was injured while battling a two-alarm blaze at a recycling warehouse in Fort Worth on Friday morning. Heavy smoke and intense flames were reported at the Terminal Road facility, located near Meacham Airport and the BNSF rail yard. The cause of the fire and the severity of the firefighter’s injuries are currently unknown as crews work to contain the scene.



A firefighter was hurt while working to put out a two-alarm fire at a Fort Worth recycling facility.

What we know:

The fire started around 7 a.m. on Friday at a warehouse in the 2100 block of Terminal Road, which is east of the Meacham Airport and near the BNSF rail yard.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and intense flames when they arrived at the scene. At least one firefighter was hurt.

The crews are still working to get the fire under control.

Records show the warehouse is operated by Eco Fibers, a post-industrial recycling business.

What we don't know:

It’s not yet clear how serious the firefighter’s injuries are.

The cause of the fire is unknown.