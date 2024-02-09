Third injured Fort Worth firefighter released from the hospital

One of the Fort Worth firefighters seriously injured in a rollover crash this week is now out of the hospital.

Clint Robertson was discharged Thursday after undergoing a successful surgery.

Clint Robinson (Source: Fort Worth Fire)

He will still need rehab for the next three to six months because of his injuries.

Captain Daniel Terrell remains hospitalized but is now out of intensive care.

Daniel Terrell (Source: Fort Worth Fire)

Earlier this week, fire officials said he was breathing on his own and showing signs of improvement.

Two other firefighters were injured Tuesday morning when the fire engine they were riding in hit a tree and rolled. They were on the way to a house fire at the time.

Matthew Schneider and Devin Kuhn were treated and released that day.

Police and fire investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash.