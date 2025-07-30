Expand / Collapse search

Fort Worth Fire Department asks for public's help in finding arson suspect

By
Published  July 30, 2025 8:57am CDT
Fort Worth
FOX 4
article

The Brief

    • The Fort Worth Fire Department is seeking public assistance to identify a suspect in a recent vehicle arson.
    • The incident occurred on June 8 at 4308 Littlejohn Avenue, and investigators are looking for a woman connected to the case.
    • A $1,000 reward is offered for information that leads to an arrest, with options for anonymous tips.

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Fire Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an arson suspect accused of setting a vehicle on fire in a Fort Worth neighborhood.

What we know:

The department's Bureau of Criminal Investigations is searching for a woman connected to an unsolved arson case that occurred just before 5 p.m. Sunday, June 8, outside a home at 4308 Littlejohn Avenue.

What you can do:

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to call or text 817-586-9125 or 866-392-3922. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477 or online at www.469tips.com.

Credit: Fort Worth Fire Department Bureau of Criminal Investigations

What we don't know:

We do not have information on the fire or the damage it caused.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Fort Worth Fire Department's Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

Fort WorthCrime and Public Safety