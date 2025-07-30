Fort Worth Fire Department asks for public's help in finding arson suspect

article

The Brief The Fort Worth Fire Department is seeking public assistance to identify a suspect in a recent vehicle arson. The incident occurred on June 8 at 4308 Littlejohn Avenue, and investigators are looking for a woman connected to the case. A $1,000 reward is offered for information that leads to an arrest, with options for anonymous tips.



The Fort Worth Fire Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an arson suspect accused of setting a vehicle on fire in a Fort Worth neighborhood.

What we know:

The department's Bureau of Criminal Investigations is searching for a woman connected to an unsolved arson case that occurred just before 5 p.m. Sunday, June 8, outside a home at 4308 Littlejohn Avenue.

What you can do:

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to call or text 817-586-9125 or 866-392-3922. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477 or online at www.469tips.com.

Credit: Fort Worth Fire Department Bureau of Criminal Investigations

What we don't know:

We do not have information on the fire or the damage it caused.