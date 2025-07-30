Fort Worth Fire Department asks for public's help in finding arson suspect
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Fire Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an arson suspect accused of setting a vehicle on fire in a Fort Worth neighborhood.
What we know:
The department's Bureau of Criminal Investigations is searching for a woman connected to an unsolved arson case that occurred just before 5 p.m. Sunday, June 8, outside a home at 4308 Littlejohn Avenue.
What you can do:
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information is urged to call or text 817-586-9125 or 866-392-3922. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477 or online at www.469tips.com.
Credit: Fort Worth Fire Department Bureau of Criminal Investigations
What we don't know:
We do not have information on the fire or the damage it caused.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Fort Worth Fire Department's Bureau of Criminal Investigations.