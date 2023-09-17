Drowning in Trinity River in Fort Worth being investigated

article

Police are investigating a drowning in the Trinity River, near Downtown Fort Worth, late Saturday night.

First responders got the call about the person missing in the water at about 11:30 p.m.

The fire department dive team searched in the water for several hours and found the person.

Featured article

No word on that person's identity.

The drowning happened across the water from Panther Island Pavilion, where NBA legend and now music DJ Shaquille O’Neal was hosting his Bass All-Stars Music Festival.