Fort Worth driver shot in the arm during road rage incident

Police are looking for the person who shot another driver in Fort Worth Wednesday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. near Highway 287 and Harmon Road.

Fort Worth police didn’t give details about what prompted the road rage but said one driver fired multiple shots at the other.

The gunfire hit the 21-year-old victim’s vehicle and his arm. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police did not release a description of the suspect, who is still at large.