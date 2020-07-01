Fort Worth distributes free masks to businesses

Small and medium-sized businesses in Fort Worth are getting some big help – free masks for workers and customers.

The masks are being given away Wednesday morning at several locations including the city’s six library branches, in Scott Plaza and at the Fort Worth Business Assistance Center on South Freeway.

Businesses can pick up as many as 250 masks at no charge. All that’s required is a business card.

The goal is to protect the health of customers and employees and help businesses comply with city and state guidelines.

The city of Fort Worth is partnering with the local chamber of commerce and other groups to make it happen.

Most of the funding comes from the federal CARES Act, which the city then turned into a grant for the program.

Organizers said it will make a difference for a lot of businesses.

“Obviously we know our businesses are struggling to provide the PPE for the customers and their employees so this is just an opportunity for us utilizing CARES dollars to provide this service for them so they can follow the guidelines that have been set by the state and by the city,” said Robert Sturns, the economic development director for Fort Worth.

The city has more than 250,000 total masks to give away.

There may be other distribution days in the weeks ahead.

MORE: FortWorth.com/masks