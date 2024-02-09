Fort Worth police detective arrested on family violence charges

article

A Fort Worth police detective is facing charges after a domestic incident.

The Fort Worth Police Department said Det. Dusty Dwyer was arrested by the Rhome Police Department on Wednesday. He was not on duty at the time.

He was charged with family violence assault and interfering with an emergency call.

FWPD said after learning of the arrest, Det. Dwyer was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all his police powers pending the outcome of a criminal and internal investigation.

"The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard on and off duty; therefore, a thorough investigation to collect and review the facts and the circumstances of these allegations will be conducted," FWPD said in a news release.

Det. Dwyer has been with the department for nine years and was assigned to the criminal investigations division.