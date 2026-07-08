Fort Worth considers data center zoning rules in response to residents' concerns

The Brief Fort Worth officials are drafting specific zoning rules for data centers following resident complaints about noise and light pollution. Proposed changes would require data centers to be set back up to 250 feet from homes and ban cryptocurrency mining as a primary use. The Fort Worth City Council will review the new amendments on Aug. 4, with a final vote expected as early as Aug. 11.



The city of Fort Worth is addressing concerns over data centers in nearby neighborhoods. Members of the community spoke out on Wednesday about how it affects their quality of life.

Fort Worth Data Centers

What we know:

Currently, Fort Worth does not have any specific regulations when it comes to the construction of data centers within city limits. They follow industrial development standards.

City leaders are looking to change that. A zoning commission meeting was held on Wednesday to take a big step forward in that direction.

By the numbers:

Fort Worth already has four operational data centers. There are another five that are planned or already under construction.

According to the city, the data centers have generated more than $83 million in property taxes for Fort Worth over the past five years.

Complaint data compiled over those five years has been minimal.

What they're saying:

Still, many residents are worried that data centers could impact their quality of life, with concerns about things like noise and light pollution.

Some of the residents spoke at Wednesday’s zoning meeting.

What's next:

In response to the feedback, city staff will make recommendations, including that:

buildings are set back 250 feet from residential areas

all standby generators are 350 feet from residential areas and fully screened

rooftop cooling equipment is behind an acoustic barrier 1.5 times the height of the equipment

there is a landscape buffering yard of 50 feet with a screening fence along all residential areas

The city is also proposing a zoning agreement that would prohibit cryptocurrency mining as a primary use.

However, the city cannot regulate energy use, water planning, air quality control, or any state tax exemptions and incentives. Only the state has the authority to regulate those things.

The Fort Worth City Council will have a work session on Aug. 4 to discuss the proposed amendments. The council could vote on the final changes during the Aug. 11 meeting.