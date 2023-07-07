Fort Worth Como Shooting: Police pleading for tips from the public

Fort Worth police said they need more help to track down the gunmen from Monday’s deadly mass shooting.

On Monday, a group of unknown males opened fire into a crowd that had gathered after the end of ComoFest, which is a Fourth of July tradition in the Como neighborhood.

Three people died, including 22-year-old Cynthia Santos, 18-year-old Paul Willis, and 18-year-old Gabriella Navarrete.

Eight others were injured, including Daron Rutherford. He told FOX 4 he was shot while trying to shield his daughter from the gunfire.

Police said they are working on some leads in the case to try to track down the suspects.

Investigators are focused on newly installed cameras that show video of the crowd before and after the shooting.

Security video obtained by FOX 4 shows hundreds of people running in panic.

But so far, police said only a handful of those people have come forward with information.

Chief Neil Noakes said tips from the community have been scarce.

"What we need is community support in this. We need people to come forward," he said. "Let us know about the people involved, why it happened, and where we can find the people we need to talk to."

The chief acknowledged that the police department’s relationship historically with the largely black Como community has not been ideal over the decades.

But he said the department remains committed to forging stronger connections and building trust with residents.

Anyone with information or video of the shooting is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 817-392-4330.

Anonymous tips are also welcome through Crime Stoppers at 469tips.com.