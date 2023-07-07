Expand / Collapse search

Fort Worth Como Shooting: Police pleading for tips from the public

Fort Worth
Fort Worth police need help finding Como gunmen

Police continue to look for the suspects in Monday night's mass shooting at a gathering in Fort Worth's Como neighborhood. Hundreds of people were in the crowd but so far only a few have come forward with information.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said they need more help to track down the gunmen from Monday’s deadly mass shooting

On Monday, a group of unknown males opened fire into a crowd that had gathered after the end of ComoFest, which is a Fourth of July tradition in the Como neighborhood.

Fort Worth Como Shooting: What we know about the victims
Fort Worth Como Shooting: What we know about the victims

All of the victims of the Como shooting have now been identified. Details are beginning to be released about them.

Three people died, including 22-year-old Cynthia Santos, 18-year-old Paul Willis, and 18-year-old Gabriella Navarrete. 

Eight others were injured, including Daron Rutherford. He told FOX 4 he was shot while trying to shield his daughter from the gunfire.

Fort Worth Como Shooting: Man shot while shielding daughter from gunfire
Fort Worth Como Shooting: Man shot while shielding daughter from gunfire

The man shot while shielding his daughter is still recovering but took time to talk with FOX 4 about that night. Meantime, police still haven't made any arrests or even released any possible suspect descriptions.

Police said they are working on some leads in the case to try to track down the suspects.

Investigators are focused on newly installed cameras that show video of the crowd before and after the shooting.

Security video obtained by FOX 4 shows hundreds of people running in panic. 

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Fort Worth mass shooting

3 people were killed and 8 people were injured during a shooting on Monday night in Fort Worth's Como neighborhood. Surveillance video from the area shows crowds scattering.

But so far, police said only a handful of those people have come forward with information.

Chief Neil Noakes said tips from the community have been scarce.

"What we need is community support in this. We need people to come forward," he said. "Let us know about the people involved, why it happened, and where we can find the people we need to talk to."

The chief acknowledged that the police department’s relationship historically with the largely black Como community has not been ideal over the decades.

Fort Worth shooting: Como neighborhood leaders call for changes during emergency meeting
Fort Worth shooting: Como neighborhood leaders call for changes during emergency meeting

Community leaders in Fort Worth's Como neighborhood have planned an emergency meeting to talk about the crisis of mental health and gun violence in the city's black communities.

But he said the department remains committed to forging stronger connections and building trust with residents. 

Anyone with information or video of the shooting is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 817-392-4330.

Anonymous tips are also welcome through Crime Stoppers at 469tips.com.