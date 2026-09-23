Fort Worth celebrates new affordable housing development in Stop Six neighborhood

The Brief Barbers Manor, a new affordable housing development in Fort Worth's Stop Six neighborhood, had its grand opening on Wednesday. The development is named for C. Donald Barbers, a former U.S. Housing and Urban Development regional administrator and longtime Fort Worth community leader. Barbers Manor is the latest project in Fort Worth's push to revitalize the Stop Six neighborhood.



A brand new affordable housing development in Fort Worth's Stop Six neighborhood had its grand opening on Wednesday.

Barbers Manor grand opening

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What we know:

On Wednesday, September 23, Fort Worth held a grand opening ceremony for Barbers Manor, a new affordable housing development in the Stop Six neighborhood.

City leaders and new residents were on hand for the ceremony. The development replaces Cavile Place, a 300-unit public housing project that was built in the 1950s.

The development is a mix of town homes and apartments located on Edgewood Terrace. It also includes on-site social services, two playgrounds, a fitness center, a clubhouse, and a business center.

What they're saying:

"I just want us to recognize that these types of projects don’t just happen. There are cities all over the country that would do just about anything for affordable housing projects to happen in their communities. We’re doing it right here in Stop Six, which is truly incredible," Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said.

T'Shawna Brown, who lived at Cavile Place and now lives at Barbers Manor, thanked Fort Worth for keeping its promise to redevelop the area.

"I trusted the process. I trusted the promise that Fort Worth had a solution for us. Something better was to come to Stop Six. Today I can stand here and say you kept your word."

Local perspective:

Barbers Manor is named for C. Donald Barbers, a former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Regional Administrator and longtime Fort Worth community activist.

C. Donald Barbers

It's the latest part of a project to revitalize the historically Black neighborhood in Fort Worth. In 2020, the city and Fort Worth Housing Solutions obtained a $35 million federal grant for the project.

In total, the plan to revitalize Stop Six includes an anticipated $354 million in developments and improvements.