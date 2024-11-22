Expand / Collapse search

Victim drives self to hospital after being shot multiple times while confronting suspected car thieves

Published  November 22, 2024 8:20am CST
Fort Worth
Fort Worth - A person was shot multiple times in the arm before driving themselves to a Fort Worth hospital early Thursday.

Police responded to a shooting report from the hospital around 1:15 a.m.

The victim told officers they had been shot three times in the arm after confronting three men trying to break into their vehicle near Miller Avenue and Martin Street.

The victim’s injuries were treated and are not life-threatening, police said.

No further details were immediately available as the investigation continues.

