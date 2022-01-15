Fort Worth boy battling rare brain cancer given special birthday celebration

article

A Fort Worth boy with a rare brain cancer celebrated his birthday surrounded by the sounds of sirens and revving engines.

Rylan Pruitt loves anything with an engine.

Motorcycles, fire trucks, and even a cement truck throttled down his street for a drive-by birthday celebration.

Pruitt has been fighting brain cancer since May 2021.

Unfortunately, recent tests found it had spread to his spine.

His mother said the support of their community has given the family strength.

"It's definitely hope when you feel hopeless," Marisa Pruitt said. "It shows you how many people are truly behind you when there's a situation that you can’t control at all."

His mom said so many people showed up to celebrate Rylan’s birthday that they had to set up a staging area at Eaton High School and have police escort vehicles to their home.

READ MORE: Oklahoma boy receives key to city after saving 2 lives in 1 day