North Texas faces lingering drought and mid-90s heat despite brief rain break

The Brief A brief cold front brought rainfall to North Texas—snapping a dry streak at DFW Airport—but was insufficient to alleviate regional drought conditions. High pressure is rebuilding, bringing clear skies, an air quality alert, and above-average temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s for the rest of the week. Area lakes remain significantly below conservation capacity, with meteorologists noting that weeks of sustained rainfall will be required to break the drought.



Mother Nature may have flipped the calendar to fall, but North Texas heat and drought conditions are sticking around.

A weak cold front brought a brief reprieve and some measurable moisture to parts of the region on Monday—including 1.01 inches at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport that broke a recent dry streak—but it won't be enough to pull the area out of its ongoing drought.

High pressure is building back into the region, bringing mostly clear skies, light north-northeast winds up to 12 mph, and another round of high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s.

While morning temperatures offered a comfortable start in the upper 60s and lower 70s across outlying areas like Mineral Wells, Bowie, Gainesville, and Paris—with slightly warmer readings of 75 in Fort Worth and 77 in Dallas—afternoon highs are expected to reach 95 to 96 degrees.

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Will it rain again today in Dallas?

A stray shower or isolated rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out late Tuesday afternoon, particularly south of Interstate 20, though the overall severe weather threat remains low. Any storm that does develop could bring brief gusty winds and lightning.

Air quality alert

An air quality alert is in effect for the region through the afternoon due to light winds and high heat.

Area lakes continue to struggle significantly below conservation pools, with some spots, such as Benbrook, sitting roughly a half-foot lower than they were a week ago. It will take consistent, significant rainfall over several weeks to make a meaningful impact on the drought and local water levels.

What is the weather this week in Dallas?

Looking ahead, the rest of the week will remain dry and warm. Lows will start in the low to mid-70s each morning, with afternoon highs holding steady in the low-to-middle 90s—well above the current average high of 87 degrees.

Better rain and storm chances are expected to return late Sunday into Monday of next week, coinciding with the opening of the State Fair of Texas, though long-range outlooks indicate above-normal temperatures will persist through the end of the month and into the start of October.

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