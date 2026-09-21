Police identify Oklahoma man charged in high-speed pursuit and crash that injured Roanoke officer

The Brief Deontae Keshawn Myers, 26, faces felony charges after a high-speed motorcycle pursuit led to a crash that critically injured a Roanoke police officer. The Sunday collision on State Highway 114 occurred when both the officer's police motorcycle and the suspect's bike struck a Ford Transit van. Myers remains hospitalized and will be transferred to the Denton County Jail upon release, while the injured officer stays in critical condition.



The fleeing motorcyclist involved in a weekend crash that critically injured a Roanoke police officer faces felony charges, police said Monday.

Charges filed

What we know:

Deontae Keshawn Myers, 26, of Lawton, Oklahoma, has been charged with evading arrest with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony, and reckless driving, a Class B misdemeanor, according to the Northlake Police Department.

Myers remains hospitalized for injuries sustained in the early Sunday collision on State Highway 114. Upon his release from the hospital, police said he will be transferred to the Denton County Jail.

The backstory:

The crash happened around midnight Sunday when a Roanoke police officer on a department motorcycle tried to stop Myers, who was riding a 2021 Yamaha motorcycle. Myers drove off from the officer, leading to a high-speed pursuit that ended when both the police motorcycle and the suspect crashed into a 2023 Ford Transit van near Interstate 35W.

The injured officer remains hospitalized in critical condition. The occupants of the van were uninjured.

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What you can do:

As the officer remains hospitalized following the early Sunday collision on State Highway 114, police officials expressed gratitude for the widespread outpouring of support from residents, former officers, and fellow law enforcement agencies.

Those wishing to assist the officer and his family during his recovery can drop off gift cards—such as restaurant, grocery, gas, delivery service, and retail cards—along with written messages of encouragement at the Roanoke Police Department.

Department officials cautioned the public against contributing through unverified links or third-party fundraisers, emphasizing that any official fundraising opportunities will be shared exclusively through the City of Roanoke or Roanoke Police Department official social media pages.