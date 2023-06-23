Bullet hits teen in Fort Worth apartment
FORT WORTH, Texas - A teenager was injured Friday morning when a bullet reportedly came through the wall of her Fort Worth bedroom.
It happened just after 9 a.m. on Brian Way Circle, which is on the city’s west side.
Fort Worth police said someone fired a shot outside the apartment.
The bullet went through the wall and grazed an 18 or 19-year-old. She was treated for a minor injury.
Police originally said the victim was an infant, but have since corrected that information and said the victim was a teenager.
Gun violence detectives are still working to determine who fired the shot and why.