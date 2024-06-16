Fort Worth apartment fire displaces 18 adults, 6 children

Image 1 of 16 ▼ (Source: Fort Worth Fire Department)

Fort Worth firefighters were called into action at an apartment building in Saturday's early morning hours.

The crews responded to the apartments on Porche Drive for a fire at 3:15 a.m.

Heavy fire was seen coming from the roof of the two-story building.

The flames were eventually put out, but four units were damaged or destroyed, according to Fort Worth Fire.

Other units suffered smoke and water damage.

18 adults and six children were displaced as a result of the fire.

The American Red Cross Greater North Texas is assisting those families.



