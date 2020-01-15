Fort Worth animal shelter over capacity; offering $10 adoptions

article

With the Fort Worth animal shelter over capacity, the city is offering $10 adoptions.

Over the past few weeks, the shelter says it has taken in a dramatic number of dogs. Just in the first two weeks of the year, they have taken in more than 600 dogs.

The shelter is now offering reduced adoption fees of $10 to adopt any cat or dog at any of its locations. The pets are already spayed, neutered and vaccinated.

The main Fort Worth shelter is located at 4900 Martin Street.

