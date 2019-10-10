Fort Worth animal shelter offering free adoptions for big dogs

article

There are simple too many dogs waiting for homes at the Fort Worth animal shelter. That’s why the shelter is offering free adoptions for all large dogs.

Fort Worth Animal Control said the shelter on Martin Street is currently housing almost 600 dogs and cats. That’s more than the shelter was designed to handle.

The shelter planned to transfer 30 dogs to another location this week but those plans fell through. Plus, more than the usual number of residents dropped off their pets this week.

“This means some wonderful pets are in serious danger,” Fort Worth Animal Control said on its Facebook page.

The shelter is hoping to encourage adoptions by dropping the fee for all dogs over 35 pounds. All of those animals are also vaccinated, spayed or neutered and microchipped for free.

“This is a time when we need our community to help save some truly tremendous pets and ensure they reach their potential to complete families in our city,” said Dr. Tm Morton, the shelter’s assistant director.

Those who can’t adopt are also encouraged to foster a pet to help relieve the stress on the overcrowded shelter.

Click here if you are interested in adopting a dog.