Fort Worth Alliance Airport could be renamed for Ross Perot

Fort Worth may rename Alliance Airport to honor the late Ross Perot Sr.

The city council meets Tuesday to consider a resolution to rename it Ross Perot Fort Worth Alliance Airport.

Council members said they want to recognize the billionaire businessman and former presidential candidate’s contributions to the economic growth in the region. Perot also created the airport back in 1989.

If approved, Tuesday’s resolution will be forwarded to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The renaming process takes 30 to 90 days.

