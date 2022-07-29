Fort Worth 95-year-old woman shot while sleeping

Fort Worth police are trying to find out why a home where a 95-year-old woman was sleeping was targeted with gunfire from the street. She was shot but survived.

A witness tells FOX 4 he saw three people shoot up the home from the street.

Investigators have not speculated on a motive but say the gang unit is a part of the investigation.

From what a witness says, the shooters wanted someone in the home where the 95-year-old was sleeping dead.

Early Wednesday morning, residents on Chestnut Avenue in north Fort Worth woke up to gunshots.

Audio was picked up at 12:48 a.m. by a surveillance camera that wasn’t facing the street.

One shot struck 95-year-old Elodia Rios in the leg as she was sleeping inside the home. She as taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Someone close to the victim who did not want to go on camera or use their name for this story out of fear of retaliation told FOX 4 he boarded up the home the next day. He says he heard from police there were more than 60 empty bullet casings found, but police would not confirm that.

The walls in both the bedroom and living room were full of bullet holes.

Fort Worth police are still searching for a motive.

The person close to the victim speculates whether the shooters may have been targeting a person who used to live there.

Fort Worth police say their gang unit is investigating.

"At this point, our main interest is locating the suspect or suspects, any suspect vehicles and getting more leads into this case," said Fort Worth Officer Daniel Segura.

FOX 4 spoke to neighbors who also did not want to go on camera. One says he heard the gunfire, pulled back his blinds and saw three men firing their weapons towards Rios’ home. Two of them from inside of a car and one on foot. He says within a minute, they had sped off.

The neighbors say they often saw the 95-year-old victim enjoying an afternoon working in her garden and sad about what happened to her.

"We’re asking for anyone’s help: family members, friends, neighbors, if they saw anything," Segura said.

Police have not released a description of the shooters or the car the witness says they were in.