Intoxicated man shot after breaking into neighbor's home

article

The Brief A Forney man was shot by his neighbor after breaking into the neighbor's home and assaulting him on Sunday. The shooting reportedly stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the neighbors. The suspect is expected to survive and will face a burglary charge upon release from the hospital.



A man was shot twice by his neighbor after breaking into the neighbor's Forney home and assaulting him Sunday, police said.

What we know:

Forney police responded to a shooting call in the 900 block of Concord Street around 3 p.m.

Authorities said the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between neighbors. Investigators determined the suspect, who was intoxicated earlier in the day, went to the neighbor's house and forced entry through a glass door. Family members and others nearby to stop him, police said.

Once inside, the suspect began assaulting the homeowner, who was armed with a handgun. The homeowner shot the suspect twice, in the abdomen and chest, during the assault. The homeowner sustained only minor injuries.

The suspect was airlifted to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive. Upon release, he will be taken to jail and arraigned on a charge of burglary of a habitation, a first-degree felony.

Related article

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identities of the suspect or the victim, nor have they disclosed the nature of the ongoing dispute.