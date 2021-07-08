Former President Trump to speak in Dallas this weekend

article

The National Conservative Political Action Conference featuring a scheduled appearance from former President Donald Trump starts Friday in Dallas.

The three-day event will be held at the Hilton Anatole Hotel.

The former president is scheduled to give the event’s closing remarks.

Other speakers including former Gov. Rick Perry, Donald Trump Jr. and former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

Advertisement

Sen. Ted Cruz told the Dallas Morning News he will not attend because of a family commitment.