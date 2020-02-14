Former North Texas scoutmaster arrested for indecency with a child

article

A 60-year-old man who used to be a scoutmaster in Tarrant County has been arrested on a charge of indecency with a child.

Brett Hall was arrested Thursday.

Hall served as a scoutmaster from 2006 to 2013 with Tarrant County Troops 205 and 214, but authorities said the allegations against him don’t involve a child in scouts.

No further details have been released about the allegations against Hall, but anyone with additional information is asked to call Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Detective Michael Webber at 817-884-1305.