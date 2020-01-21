Former NBA player caught on camera being beaten in DC-area street, TMZ reports
WASHINGTON - Former NBA player and college star Delonte West is recovering after being beaten in a D.C. area street, according to a report.
West – who graduated from Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt and starred for St. Joseph’s in college – is shown in two videos featured on TMZ’s website.
One shows him being beaten in a roadway, the other, hurling curse words at a person recorded video of him sitting on a curb.
West’s former agent, Aaron Goodwin, told TMZ that he is staying with family members, but is in need of medical attention.
In 2016, West was admitted to a medical facility.
According to TMZ, he’s been seen panhandling in Maryland.
